Suspended Atlantic City police officer Sterling Wheaten found not guilty in federal excessive force case

CAMDEN — Suspended Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten has been acquitted by a jury of both federal charges against him in an excessive force case.

The verdict was reached Thursday after about three hours of deliberations.

As the not guilty verdict was read, supporters of Wheaten cheered after each count, followed by much of the courtroom erupting with joy after U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb returned to her chambers.

Wheaten then walked out of the courtroom to cheers from his friends, family members and some city police officers who had spent the entire week in the courtroom in Camden.

Outside the courtroom, Wheaten told his supporters that he appreciated their support during the trial.

Wheaten declined to comment to The Press of Atlantic City following the verdict, as did his mother.

Some city police officers also chose not to comment.

Wheaten was accused of violating David Castellani's civil rights under the Fourth Amendment when he sicced a police dog on the then 20-year-old while assisting officers outside Tropicana Atlantic City in June 2013. Wheaten also was charged with falsifying the incident report to justify his actions, alleging the officers feared Castellani had a weapon. No weapon was ever found.

Castellani, of Linwood, was not in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

The violation of civil rights count carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The false records count carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The maximum fine for each of the charges is $250,000, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said when charges were announced in 2018.

On the night in 2013, Castellani left the scene in an ambulance after being beaten by five other city officers, according to the report. Wheaten said he tended to Castellani after the bite before medical personnel arrived.

Castellani suffered severe lacerations to his chest, head and neck area, injuries that have left him in pain after nearly nine years, he testified Tuesday.

A civil trial in 2017 awarded Castellani $3 million, the largest civil rights settlement in New Jersey history, according to Castellani's attorney in that case, Jennifer Bonjean.

On the fourth day of the trial in U.S. District Court in Camden, the jury heard closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense for about three hours.

The prosecution, under Assistant U.S. District Attorney Jason Richardson, argued that Wheaten, while under "the color of law," unnecessary and unjustly inflicted bodily harm on Castellani, an alleged violation of the Fourth Amendment that protects "people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government."

"He did not defend the Constitution," Richardson said in his closing statement, adding Wheaten had a legal right to do so.

Richardson also argued that Wheaten allowed the dog, Hagen, to maul Castellani before reexamining the situation, insisting police officers are obligated to when on scene.

"You have to exhaust all other means before using force," Richardson said.

The officers encountered Castellani outside the casino shortly after 3 a.m. Surveillance video of the incident used as evidence shows Castellani screaming at the officers before they approach him and tackle him to the ground.

In the video, a struggle ensues, in which one officer, Kevin Law, who testified Tuesday, calls for a K-9 unit as other officers work to handcuff Castellani while another beats his legs with a baton.

The officers also testified Tuesday they believed a weapon was present, something the defense argued was justifiable.

"He, Sterling Wheaten, was attempting to perform a lawful act," Louis Barbone, Wheaten's attorney, said in his closing argument.

Barbone also attempted to prove through a demonstration that Castellani was a threat to the officers because only one of his hands was secured in handcuffs when the dog attacked.

He also contended that, according to the police reports, Castellani was threatening the officers during the encounter.

"What drunk college kid do you think does that?" Barbone asked the jury.

The charges stem from a federal investigation into the incident, in which Wheaten was charged in 2018. The trial, however, was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wheaten has been suspended since being indicted in 2018. He contested not being paid by the city in a lawsuit filed the same year.

He has been scrutinized by the public before. Wheaten has been named in eight use-of-force lawsuits, including Castellani's. More than 20 complaints also have been made against him for his police work.

