Suspended Atlantic City officer's federal trial continues

CAMDEN — A federal trial continues this week for a suspended Atlantic City police officer accused of excessive use of force and falsifying police reports in 2013.

Sterling Wheaten was previously indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested in 2018 for his involvement in a violent officer-involved encounter that left then 20-year-old David Castellani severely injured.

Wheaten was suspended from the department following the federal charges against him being filed.

The case is being heard by U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb. Deliberations began Thursday at the federal courthouse in Camden, but were halted until Monday because of Friday being a court holiday. The trial will continue into Tuesday.

In 2013, Wheaten allegedly sicced his K-9, Hagen, on Castellani during an altercation with the police outside Tropicana Atlantic City.

Surveillance footage show officers encounter Castellani, of Linwood, outside Tropicana. Castellani can be seen on video arguing with the officers before approaching them, followed by one of the officers, Darrin Lorady, taking him to the ground.

The footage also shows Wheaten arriving on scene with the dog and siccing the animal on Castellani, inflicting injuries that resulted in over 200 stitches, Castellani previously said.

Castellani was indicted in 2015 for allegedly threatening and using force against Lorady and resisting arrest, but those charges were later dismissed.

Wheaten is also accused of justifying the use of force by filing false police reports.

According to the federal indictment, Wheaten, wrote that Castellani “violently assaulted uniformed law enforcement officer(s) with hands and fists,” and he “was going to get up and retrieve his weapon to injure us and flee the area endangering the public."

The incident resulted in Castellani being awarded a $3 million settlement, in one of eight abuse of force lawsuits in which Wheaten was named.

Wheaten previously came under fire for his use of force during a 2008 arrest, in which a jury awarded Michael Troso $500,000 in damages for the incident.

Troso, a deputy state attorney general at the time, was arrested by Wheaten and other officers Aug. 19, 2008, during his bachelor party at Golden Nugget, which was still Trump Marina at the time. Troso charged that the officers beat him during their encounter.

Later, in 2013, Wheaten was the primary subject of a lawsuit filed by Janine Costantino, of Bayonne, accusing Wheaten of assaulting her as she used a camera phone to record an altercation between relatives and police inside an elevator at Caesars Atlantic City.

Wheaten, while suspended from the police department, was also arrested and charged with simple assault, third-degree terroristic threats and second-degree endangering, abuse or neglect of a child after an altercation with a woman at home in Margate in 2018.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

