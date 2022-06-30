Suspected drug deal caught during Atlantic City narcotics sale

ATLANTIC CITY — A suspected drug deal lead to a man's arrest on narcotics and weapons offenses, city police said Thursday.

Police surveying the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue Tuesday following reports of illegal narcotic activity in the area spotted David Nesbitt and Gregory Kinash in an alleged drug deal, police said.

Nesbitt, 22, of Atlantic City, was found to be in possession of 19.6 grams of heroin, or about 80 wax folds, 1.9 grams of crack cocaine, one crushed white-and-blue pill, a black scale and 50 grams of marijuana.

Kinash, 51, of Millville, was carrying about one gram of crack cocaine. Both men were taken into custody without incident, police said.

The investigation led police to a motel in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, where Nesbitt rented a room. After being given a search warrant, authorities exploring the room located a loaded semi-automatic handgun - later identified as a "ghost gun" without a serial number - with a high capacity magazine, 100 wax folds of heroin and 122 grams of marijuana packaged for street sale, police said.

Additionally, about $2,510 believed to be earned from illegal drug sales was found, police said.

Nesbit is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a controlled dangerous substance offense, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS within 1000 feet of a public school, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public park, money laundering and possession of CDS paraphernalia. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Kinash is only charged with possession of a CDS and was issued a summons pending a future court date and released, police said.

