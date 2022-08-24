Suspect wanted in armed robbery in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a male suspect wanted in an armed robbery Tuesday morning in the city.

At around 9:59 a.m., police responded to a unit block on South Avenue. According to reports, a juvenile victim told police a black male entered her residence, pointed a silver revolver at her and demanded money, police said.

The suspect stole an iPhone valued at $400, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is described to be about 6 feet tall and between 17 and 20 years old, medium to dark complexion and wearing a purple unzipped hoodie with the hood over his head, no shirt under the hoodie, purple slides and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Det. Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be sent to bpd.tips.