Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Somers Point store

SOMERS POINT — City police are looking for a suspect who they say committed an armed robbery at the Somers Point News and Tobacco store Monday afternoon.
Police say they were called to the store after the suspect fled the store shy of 1 p.m.
The suspect sprayed the store's clerk with a chemical agent and fled with stolen items on a bike, police said.
Police did not say if the clerk suffered any injuries or described the items stolen.
Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, wearing a yellow or light green jacket.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somers Point Police Department at 609-927-6161.
