Suspect sought following Hammonton shooting

Hammonton Police
Courtesy Hammonton Police Departmant

HAMMONTON — Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Peach Street.

Shots were fired around 9:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Peach Street. Officers probing the scene learned an unknown suspect drove down the street, fired a gun and fled, police said.

It's unclear if the incident was a drive-by shooting and how many shots were fired.

No one was injured during the shooting, police said.

Additional detectives and first responders processing the scene recovered evidence, but it's unclear what was found.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the city's police department, at 609-567-4300, and ask for Sgt. Jared Baglivo.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

