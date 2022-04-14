Suspect robbed, assaulted man inside home, Bridgeton police say

BRIDGETON — An 88-year-old man was assaulted and robbed Thursday by a home invader, police said.
The robbery happened at 12:32 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Walnut Street, police said.
The victim was asleep when the suspect broke into the home. The suspect assaulted the victim and stole money from the home before fleeing, police said.
Police did not say whether the victim was injured.
Anyone with information can call Detective Darren Overstreet at 856-451-0033, ext. 117.
