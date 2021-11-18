 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect in October Atlantic City home invasion arrested in Florida
0 comments
top story

Suspect in October Atlantic City home invasion arrested in Florida

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Police Department operates out of the Atlantic City Public Safety building, located at 2711 Atlantic Ave.

 Press archives

The bodies of four women were found behind the Golden Key Motel in West Atlantic City in 2006.

ATLANTIC CITY — An Orlando, Florida, man was arrested last week in connection to an October home invasion in Atlantic City in which a 22-year-old woman was shot.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators identified Richard Ortiz, 19, as one of two suspects involved in the crime, police said Thursday in a news release. Ortiz was arrested Nov. 11 in Orlando on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to Atlantic County.

He is charged with robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, theft and conspiracy.

Officers responded to a Chelsea Court residence Oct. 7 and found that the unidentified woman was shot during the robbery. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin messages with "ACPD." All texts are anonymous.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the moment a group of fishermen save an endangered sea turtle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News