Suspect in October Atlantic City home invasion arrested in Florida

ATLANTIC CITY — An Orlando, Florida, man was arrested last week in connection to an October home invasion in Atlantic City in which a 22-year-old woman was shot.
Investigators identified Richard Ortiz, 19, as one of two suspects involved in the crime, police said Thursday in a news release. Ortiz was arrested Nov. 11 in Orlando on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to Atlantic County.
He is charged with robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, theft and conspiracy.
Officers responded to a Chelsea Court residence Oct. 7 and found that the unidentified woman was shot during the robbery. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin messages with "ACPD." All texts are anonymous.
