MAYS LANDING — A hearing is set for Wednesday for a woman accused of starting a fire that spread through three row homes last week.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant will hear arguments on whether to detain Monica Parish, of Pleasantville.
Parish, 46, is charged with aggravated arson for allegedly starting the fire that led to 10 people being rescued from the burning building last Wednesday. Three of the 10 were hospitalized.
Witnesses told police at the scene that Parish started the blaze intentionally, retaliating against a man at the location in the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue, for allegedly assaulting her.
Security at the Atlantic City Library on Atlantic and Tennessee avenues was alerted to her being at the facility last Thursday.
When questioned by police, Parish gave conflicting accounts of how the fire happened, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
