ATLANTIC CITY — A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the Boardwalk, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
About 1:55 a.m., police responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of the Boardwalk. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead.
Police said later Saturday morning an unnamed suspect was in custody and that there is no threat to the public related to the incident.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are still investigating. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.
People also can contact Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or by visiting crimestoppersatlantic.com.
