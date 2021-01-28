Suspect arrested in November Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting in November, police said Thursday.
Ibn Jones, 31, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man Nov. 9 at Indiana and Baltic avenues. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by a concerned citizen, police said.
At 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Aaron Jones conducted a motor vehicle stop at Indiana Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard after observing the driver, Jones, and knowing he had a warrant for his arrest, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
