Suspect arrested in November Atlantic City shooting
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting in November, police said Thursday.

Ibn Jones, 31, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man Nov. 9 at Indiana and Baltic avenues. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by a concerned citizen, police said.

At 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Aaron Jones conducted a motor vehicle stop at Indiana Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard after observing the driver, Jones, and knowing he had a warrant for his arrest, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

