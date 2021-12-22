 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in connection with Hamilton Township school threat
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A person has been charged in connection with a threat to the township's schools, police said Wednesday.

An investigation was conducted over the weekend, and the individual was charged with terroristic threats and causing false public alarm, police said.

Police did not identify the suspect or provide other details about the threat.

A call to the Police Department for additional comment Wednesday was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

