ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested after detectives watched them engage in multiple drug transactions, police said Thursday.

Rashawn Davis, 29, and Guy Bruce, 40, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Bruce was additionally charged with loitering to obtain and distribute CDS.

On Wednesday, detectives conducted a surveillance operation around Renaissance Plaza in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue. They were there as a result of continued complaints from businesses and the public concerning illegal drug activity and quality-of-life issues, police said in a news release.

During the operation, detectives saw Davis and Bruce engage in multiple suspected drug transactions, police said. Both were subsequently detained and found in possession of more than a half-ounce of suspected cocaine and 20 individual wax folds of suspected heroin. Detectives also recovered $700 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Both men were released on summonses pending court.

The investigation was led by Detectives Chris Dodson and Eric Evans with assistance from detectives from the Special Investigations Section. Detective Sgt. James Herbert supervised the operation.