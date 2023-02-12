ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and a city woman were arrested after police watched them complete a suspected drug transaction, police announced Sunday.

Nathaniel Seldon, 34, and Dawn Gonzalez, 42, were both arrested early Saturday morning on multiple drug charges.

Seldon was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and dispensing CDS. Gonzalez was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

At 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Jefferson Rivera and officers Nikolas Cardani, Anthony Nastasi and Zayon Pitts were conducting surveillance in the area of the first block of south Bellevue Avenue when they saw Gonzalez and Seldon engage in a suspected drug transaction, police said. Following the transaction, they saw Gonzalez enter a vehicle that was parked nearby and led the area.

Police broadcast the description of the vehicle, which led to Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan locating the vehicle at the intersection of Georgia and Pacific avenues, where he initiated a car stop. Gonzalez was found in possession of about 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine and two glass pipes commonly used to smoke CDS, police said. She was arrested without incident.

Seldon was located by Officer Williams Luengas-Gonzalez a short time later and also arrested without incident, police said. He was found in possession of about 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Both were released on summonses pending future court dates.