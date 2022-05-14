Surveillance operation leads to 6 drug charges in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The city police department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, leading to several arrests Thursday.

Numerous complaints were received from the public and local business owners concerning illegal narcotics distribution and quality of life issues throughout the block, police said.

As a result, detectives arrested five people and charged another for various CDS-related charges and recovered over $4,200 in U.S. currency, which was seized as proceeds of illegal narcotics sales. Prescription pills were confiscated along with nine bricks of 450 individual wax folds of heroin, over an ounce of crack cocaine and 11 ounces of marijuana, all packaged for street sale, police sad.

Charged were:

Isaiah Lopez, 19, of Atlantic City, with two counts possession of CDS and two counts possession with intent to distribute CDS.

Joseph Campos, 24, of Atlantic City, with three counts possession of CDS and three counts possession with intent to distribute CDS.

Timothy Koons, 46, of Atlantic City, with possession of CDS.

Erik McClain, 32, of Atlantic City, with loitering to obtain CDS.

Tony Jones, 54, of Atlantic City, with three counts possession of CDS, three counts possession with intent to distribute CDS and contempt of court.

Ivane George, 25, of Pleasantville, with three counts possession of CDS and three counts possession with intent to distribute CDS.

Lopez, Campos, Koons, McClain and Jones were arrested and released on summonses pending future court appearances. George was mailed a summons of her charges.

“The Atlantic City Police Department continues to prioritize Atlantic Avenue.” Interim Officer in Charge Deputy Chief James Sarkos said. “Operations like this will continue and increase as we address these issues.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.