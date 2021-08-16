 Skip to main content
Supreme Court to weigh Cumberland County Jail closing plan
Cumberland County jail

(Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — A lawsuit over the closing of the Cumberland County Jail will be heard by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

The Daily Journal reported Monday that plans for a large-scale prisoner transfer are on hold as the state's highest court weighs whether to permanently close the jail.

An Appeals Court ruling earlier this month favored Cumberland County's plans to close jail citing that state law does not appear to require the county to operate a jail because of its small size.

Plans to close the jail permanently were announced last summer as the county backed off a plan to build a new, $65 million jail.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

