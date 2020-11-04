Sunday shooting in Atlantic City kills 1, injures 3

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has died after an early Sunday shooting that left three others injured near the B&B Saloon, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.

Idel Rodriguez-Garcia, 29, was fatally shot, Tyner said. An autopsy completed Monday found his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

At 3:43 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system in the 2700 block of Arctic Avenue, the county Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. Shortly after, police received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident at Arctic and Arkansas avenues.

Rodriguez-Garcia was one of the people in the car, authorities said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not release the names of the three other victims, who also were taken to AtlantiCare, each with gunshot wounds.

Two individuals remain hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, according to the release. One has been released.

Atlantic City police and the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or submit a tip at acpo.org. They also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppers atlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.