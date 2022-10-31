Suit seeks damages after fatal crash involving an Atlantic City police officer

ATLANTIC CITY — The family of a man who was struck by a police car while riding his bike and later died from his injuries, is suing the officer driving the vehicle, the police department and the city for damages, according to a lawsuit filed in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Everett Stern, 63, of Atlantic City, was struck while inside a crosswalk at Arkansas and Arctic avenues by a police car driven by Officer Ahmed Waqar at about 8:18 p.m. on June 18, 2021.

Stern was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and died a week following the crash, according to a report in 2021.

The lawsuit contends Waqar was driving "negligently, carelessly and recklessly" when his car struck the bicyclist, throwing him to the ground.

The family is seeking all damages under the New Jersey Wrongful Death and Survivorship Acts, the lawsuit says. Those include "compensatory damages, interest, attorney’s fees, costs, and such further relief as the Court deems equitable and just."

The suit was filed by Essex County-based attorney Adam M. Epstein in Atlantic County Superior Court on Oct. 10. He filed the litigation on behalf of Andria Stern, whom the lawsuit identifies as the administrator for Everett Stern's estate. Andria Stern's relationship to Everett Stern was unclear from the lawsuit.

Epstein declined to comment on the lawsuit contact at the firm's office on Monday.

City spokesperson Andrew Kramer directed questions to the police department.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said the department can't comment on the lawsuit but said Waqar is still employed in a "full duty capacity."

The Atlantic City PBA Local 24, which represents the city's police department, couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is still investigating the crash, after which a grand jury will decide, based on findings, if Waqar will be charged, OAG spokesperson Daniel Prochilo said on Monday.

Epstein, through the lawsuit, is also requesting that copies of medical reports, as well as dashcam footage, black box records and information about Waqar including his driver's license, be provided to his plaintiff, the lawsuit says.

Waqar's yearly salary is $48,751, according to state records. He was one of 12 part-time city officers promoted to a full-time job in May 2020.

Everett Stern was eastbound on Arctic Avenue while he was in the intersection. His bike was hit by Waqar's vehicle's driver side, according to past reports.

Waqar immediately summoned an emergency response and performed medical aid on Everett Stern, past reports said.

Video of the crash was released last year while acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck was still in office.

The video appears to be taken from a security camera outside the White & Black House Market store at Tanger Outlets The Walk. Though pixelated, Everett Stern can be seen crossing the intersection at about 24 seconds.

Two seconds later, traffic begins to proceed past Everett Stern toward the Atlantic City Expressway. At about the same time, Waqar's police car can then be seen striking him before stopping along the sidewalk. An ambulance with its lights on appears in the frame at about 46 seconds.

In a news release issued last year, Bruck said Waqar was responding to a routine call when the crash happened. No lights or sirens were active at the time, he said.

The video was released under policies established by the attorney general in 2019 that are intended to promote the fair, impartial and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters, Bruck said at the time.