Suit alleges unlawful arrest by Vineland police

VINELAND — A city residents alleges that his constitutional rights were violated during a traffic stop last year., according to a lawsuit filed in Cumberland County Superior Court on Jan. 4.

Noel M. Jones alleges that when he was pulled over on March 26, 2022, he was removed from his vehicle without probable cause, according to his lawsuit filed in court on Jan. 4.

Jones filed the lawsuit against the police department on his own, he said, but is working on obtaining legal representation. He's seeking punitive damages and the cost of attorney fees, the lawsuit says.

Jones alleges police actions violated his Fourth, Sixth and 14th Amendment rights. Jones said the officers shouldn't have had a reason to have him removed from his vehicle.

"There was no probable cause," Jones said.

City officials couldn't be reached for comment on Monday. Vineland police officials declined to comment because the matter involves ongoing litigation.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 was used on his vehicle, detecting a scent of narcotics inside, according to an affidavit.

That document was filed by Officer Teyson Mayes, who is named in Jones's lawsuit.

Drug paraphernalia and crack cocaine was found inside the vehicle, court records show.

Jones was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to a criminal complaint.

However, the CDS offense, an indictable one, was dismissed on May 13, 2022.

The paraphernalia offense was transferred to the municipal jurisdiction, state court spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto said.

Jones, upon the officers' request, presented his driver's license and vehicle registration before, without warrant, police "forcibly pulled Plaintiff (Jones) from his car and began to search his person," the lawsuit says.

"This search was conducted in a violent and abusive manner, during the course of which Defendants pulled, shoved, cuffed and verbally assaulted and abused Plaintiff with the intent of humiliating and embarrassing Plaintiff in the presence of the public generally and particularly the people present at the scene," the lawsuit reads.

Jones was then subjected to further unlawful searches while in police custody at headquarters, the lawsuit says.

Jones incurred $5,000 in attorney fees connected to the matter, the lawsuit says.

Kimberly Schultz and Evelyn Shaw, public defenders, represented Jones at the time of his court proceedings after his March 2022 arrest, Spoto said.

Schultz did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

