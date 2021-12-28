Suit alleges security abuse at Tropicana Atlantic City

"Plaintiff, in public view, was unlawfully placed in handcuffs and again subjected to further excessive, unreasonable, and unlawful force up to being taken to a holding and detention area unlawfully, and against his will, at a time when urgent medical care should have been provided," the lawsuit says.

Christensen was originally charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Two of the charges were eventually dropped, with Christensen pleading guilty to one count of petty disorderly conduct, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit said Christensen did not violate any New Jersey laws during his visit to Tropicana, and there was no probable cause to charge him with the original offenses.

The suit further alleges that from his injuries and unlawful and reckless detention by the casino's employees, Christensen has suffered personal and emotional pain and "permanent function impairment." He's also endured medical and related expenses, anticipating more in the future, the suit says.

Christensen is asking the company to provide punitive damage relief. He's also asking for "compensatory damages, litigation cost, and interest including any pre-judgment interest to which he may be entitled."

Caesars faced several suits in 2014 for similar incidents involving use of force by security for minor incidents at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, some of which were featured on ABC's investigative news program "20/20."

