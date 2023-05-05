ATLANTIC CITY — A fugitive from New York wanted for attempted murder was arrested on Tuesday after trying to die by suicide in the ocean, police said.

Police were alerted by a Boardwalk ambassador that Darren Brathwaite, 36, of Brooklyn, was seen going into the water off the Hartford Avenue, police said in a news release on Friday.

Brathwaite was wanted in Brooklyn on attempted murder charges in relation to a domestic violence incident, police said.

Oren Yaniv, communications director for the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, said Brathwaite was arrested on a sealed indictment and couldn't provide additional details. He directed questions to New York City police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brathwaite is in Atlantic County jail awaiting extradition, and he's charged in New Jersey with being a fugitive from justice.

He was taken to the jail after being brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for an evaluation.

Brathwaite was in the surf up to his waist when officers found him distraught and refusing to leave the water. First responders managed to talk him out of the ocean, police said.

Following an investigation, law enforcement learned he was wanted out of Brooklyn.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact their Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit an anonymous tip by texting tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.