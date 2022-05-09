 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student accused of threatening Southern Regional School District

  • 0
Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A middle school student was arrested following an investigation by township police into a threat made against the Southern Regional School District.

District administrators alerted police to the threat Saturday after learning it was made Friday evening, police said.

Police said the threat was made over social media but did not describe what the threat said.

The unnamed student was identified by police and charged with making terrorist threats. The student is barred from returning to school until they complete a mental health assessment, police said.

Police did not provide the student's age or other details about them.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office assisted the school district and police department in the investigation, police said.

People are also reading…

— Eric Conklin

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice jam causes flooding in Alaskan community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News