Student accused of threatening Southern Regional School District

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A middle school student was arrested following an investigation by township police into a threat made against the Southern Regional School District.
District administrators alerted police to the threat Saturday after learning it was made Friday evening, police said.
Police said the threat was made over social media but did not describe what the threat said.
The unnamed student was identified by police and charged with making terrorist threats. The student is barred from returning to school until they complete a mental health assessment, police said.
Police did not provide the student's age or other details about them.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office assisted the school district and police department in the investigation, police said.
