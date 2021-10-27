String of robberies in Egg Harbor, Hamilton townships leads to chase, no arrests

Police are investigating a pair of robberies involving a group of males in a stolen vehicle in Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing.

Authorities are looking for a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen in Barnegat Township. The car was involved in both robberies, Egg Harbor Township police said Wednesday in a news release.

At 1:54 p.m. Monday, Hamilton Township police responded to the parking lot of Marshall's on the Black Horse Pike for a report of a robbery. The victim told police she exited her vehicle to retrieve her purse from the trunk. As she walked toward the store, she saw two males hanging out between nearby vehicles. A third approached her from behind and stole her purse from her shoulder, police said.

The three, described as young Black males in hoodies and jeans, fled in the black Hyundai, which then circled around and tried to strike her prior to leaving the area, police said.

At 2:44 p.m. Monday, Egg Harbor Township police responded to the English Creek Shopping Center parking lot for a report of a similar incident. A 64-year-old man said he was knocked to the ground and struck numerous times by a group of male suspects, believed to be the same ones from the Hamilton incident, police said.