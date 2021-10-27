 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
String of robberies in Egg Harbor, Hamilton townships leads to chase, no arrest
0 comments
top story

String of robberies in Egg Harbor, Hamilton townships leads to chase, no arrest

{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township Police

Police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred involving a group of males in a stolen vehicle in the Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing, police announced Wednesday.

Police are looking for a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen in Barnegat. The car was involved in both robberies, according to Egg Harbor Township police.

At around 1:54 p.m. Monday, Hamilton Township police responded to the parking lot of Marshall's on the Black Horse Pike for a robbery.

The victim told police she exited her vehicle to retrieve her purse from the trunk.

As she walked toward the store, she saw two males hanging out between nearby vehicles. A third approached her from behind and stole her purse from her shoulder.

The three, described as young black males in hoodies and jeans, fled in the black Hyundai, which then circled around and tried to strike her prior to leaving the area, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At around 2:44 p.m. Monday, EHT police responded to the English Creek Shopping Center parking lot of a similar incident. A 64-year-old man said he was knocked to the ground and struck numerous times by a group of male suspects, believed to be the same from from the Hamilton Township incident, police said.

The suspects stole the victim's car keys and other property. It was then that it was determined they arrived to the area in a stolen car from Barnegat. They fled the parking lot in the stolen Hyundai as well as the second victim's blue 2020 Toyota Camry.

Officer Eliael Ramirez quickly located the stolen Hyundai traveling south on Fernwood Avenue from Route 322. The driver did not stop and fled. As the suspect turned onto West Jersey Avenue, he struck another motorist. 

The suspect was last seen on West Jersey Avenue traveling into the Harbor Square Mall access road, adjacent to Route 322, police said.

People are asked to be on the lookout for a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra. The blue 2020 Toyota Camry was recovered in Atlantic City, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kyle Warren of EHT Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051 or Detective Gregory Blouse of Hamilton Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-625-2700.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News