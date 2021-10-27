String of robberies in Egg Harbor, Hamilton townships leads to chase, no arrest

Police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred involving a group of males in a stolen vehicle in the Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing, police announced Wednesday.
Police are looking for a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen in Barnegat. The car was involved in both robberies, according to Egg Harbor Township police.
At around 1:54 p.m. Monday, Hamilton Township police responded to the parking lot of Marshall's on the Black Horse Pike for a robbery.
The victim told police she exited her vehicle to retrieve her purse from the trunk.
As she walked toward the store, she saw two males hanging out between nearby vehicles. A third approached her from behind and stole her purse from her shoulder.
The three, described as young black males in hoodies and jeans, fled in the black Hyundai, which then circled around and tried to strike her prior to leaving the area, police said.
At around 2:44 p.m. Monday, EHT police responded to the English Creek Shopping Center parking lot of a similar incident. A 64-year-old man said he was knocked to the ground and struck numerous times by a group of male suspects, believed to be the same from from the Hamilton Township incident, police said.
The suspects stole the victim's car keys and other property. It was then that it was determined they arrived to the area in a stolen car from Barnegat. They fled the parking lot in the stolen Hyundai as well as the second victim's blue 2020 Toyota Camry.
Officer Eliael Ramirez quickly located the stolen Hyundai traveling south on Fernwood Avenue from Route 322. The driver did not stop and fled. As the suspect turned onto West Jersey Avenue, he struck another motorist.
The suspect was last seen on West Jersey Avenue traveling into the Harbor Square Mall access road, adjacent to Route 322, police said.
People are asked to be on the lookout for a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra. The blue 2020 Toyota Camry was recovered in Atlantic City, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kyle Warren of EHT Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051 or Detective Gregory Blouse of Hamilton Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-625-2700.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
