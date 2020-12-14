Status conference in prescription fraud case scheduled for Tuesday

CAMDEN — Five South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 million health benefits fraud scheme are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning.
Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon; Thomas Schallus, 42; Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County; Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield; and John Sher, 37, of Margate; are scheduled to appear for an status conference at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler, court records show.
For the past several months, hearings in the case have been held virtually or via telephone due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The last conference was held Sept. 24; court records show a 10-minute telephonic status conference was held but did not include details of the proceedings.
Support Local Journalism
Northfield pharmaceutical sales representative William Hickman, 43, and his wife, Sarah, 43, also were charged in the case and had previously pleaded not guilty. However, William Hickman pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.
As part of Hickman’s plea agreement, charges against Sarah Hickman will be dropped after debts are repaid. He is slated to be sentenced 3 p.m. April 20.
Prosecutors say the Hickmans were major figures in a local criminal organization, cheating taxpayer-funded public workers’ health insurance programs in a massive prescription fraud scheme that ran from January 2015 to April 2016. Public employees, including teachers, firefighters and municipal police officers, were recruited to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.
Sentencings for the more than two dozen people who have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme have been scheduled for April before Kugler, court records show.
FAV 5: Molly Bilinski's Most Memorable Stories of 2019
What a year.
Since January, I've focused my reporting on South Jersey's vulnerable populations and the route officials, advocates and stakeholders are taking to improve their every day lives through the lens of public safety and mental health.
Specifically, I've concentrated on those in jails and prisons, and the mental health struggles of children and their parents, as well as law enforcement, in Atlantic City.
And, when a police-involved shooting left a man dead in Ventnor, I worked with experts to dissect body-worn camera footage to join a larger conversation about police use of force, mental health and the mission of law enforcement when faced with these types of situations.
Anthony Ray Hinton, an Alabama man who was wrongfully convicted of two murders, spoke in Cape May. The event, sponsored by the Cape May County…
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
Rosa Santiago is just one of many in South Jersey who are trying to get their loved ones with medical conditions out of state custody as the C…
Atlantic City mother publishes guide to increase mindfulness, strengthen mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic
Indra Owens published “Trust Your Journey” — a self-help guide and activity book she completed during the state-mandated stay-at-home order to…
'Colossal failure' or 'clearly self-defense'? Experts react to footage of Ventnor police fatally shooting Amir Johnson
Reactions to Amir Johnson’s death — the eighth of nine people killed by police so far this year in New Jersey — and the actions of the officer…
The Atlantic City Police Department has a robust chaplain program, with over a dozen currently on staff. Adopted through a 2012 ordinance, it’…
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.