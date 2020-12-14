 Skip to main content
Status conference in prescription fraud case scheduled for Tuesday
Status conference in prescription fraud case scheduled for Tuesday

Medical fraud pleas

U.S. District Court in Camden

 Press archives

CAMDEN — Five South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 million health benefits fraud scheme are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning.

Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon; Thomas Schallus, 42; Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County; Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield; and John Sher, 37, of Margate; are scheduled to appear for an status conference at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler, court records show.

For the past several months, hearings in the case have been held virtually or via telephone due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The last conference was held Sept. 24; court records show a 10-minute telephonic status conference was held but did not include details of the proceedings.

Northfield pharmaceutical sales representative William Hickman, 43, and his wife, Sarah, 43, also were charged in the case and had previously pleaded not guilty. However, William Hickman pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

As part of Hickman’s plea agreement, charges against Sarah Hickman will be dropped after debts are repaid. He is slated to be sentenced 3 p.m. April 20.

Prosecutors say the Hickmans were major figures in a local criminal organization, cheating taxpayer-funded public workers’ health insurance programs in a massive prescription fraud scheme that ran from January 2015 to April 2016. Public employees, including teachers, firefighters and municipal police officers, were recruited to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.

Sentencings for the more than two dozen people who have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme have been scheduled for April before Kugler, court records show.

