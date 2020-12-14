Status conference in prescription fraud case scheduled for Tuesday

CAMDEN — Five South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 million health benefits fraud scheme are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning.

Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon; Thomas Schallus, 42; Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County; Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield; and John Sher, 37, of Margate; are scheduled to appear for an status conference at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler, court records show.

For the past several months, hearings in the case have been held virtually or via telephone due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The last conference was held Sept. 24; court records show a 10-minute telephonic status conference was held but did not include details of the proceedings.

Northfield pharmaceutical sales representative William Hickman, 43, and his wife, Sarah, 43, also were charged in the case and had previously pleaded not guilty. However, William Hickman pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

As part of Hickman’s plea agreement, charges against Sarah Hickman will be dropped after debts are repaid. He is slated to be sentenced 3 p.m. April 20.