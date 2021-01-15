State Police seeking witnesses in fatal parkway crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — State Police are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of a fatal crash Jan. 6 on the Garden State Parkway.
At 2:28 p.m., a dump truck was traveling south at milepost 37.4 when it traveled off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and overturned into the median, police said. The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call Trooper Grant Stambaugh or the Galloway Station Detective Bureau at 732-441-4500. Anonymous tips are welcome.
— Ahmad Austin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.