State Police seeking to return stolen property in Dennis Township

State Police are looking to return pieces of property stolen from Dennis Township to their owners.
Troopers from the Woodbine station Friday investigated multiple burglaries in the township's Ocean View section that happened around Woodbine-Oceanview Road, Route 9 and Corsons Tavern Road, State Police said.
Troopers recovered numerous items while investigating the alleged crimes, State Police said, without describing what types of items were found.
State Police are asking anyone in those areas to check their properties in case valuables are missing. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of these burglaries can call Trooper Jonathan Steinhauer at 609-861-5698.
