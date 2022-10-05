State Police seek Upper Township cellphone thief

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for a man they say was caught on camera stealing a cellphone from a Verizon store last month.
The theft happened about 4:25 p.m. Sept. 18. The man entered the store off Roosevelt Boulevard and removed the device from its display before leaving without paying for it, State Police said Wednesday in a news release.
The man was seen on camera driving away in what is believed to be a Buick Encore with no front license plate. The SUV was spotted northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, State Police said.
The light-colored Black or Hispanic male is possibly in his late 20s or early 30s. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build and a neck tattoo, State Police said. He has long, dark hair worn in a ponytail or bun and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a disposable mask.
Anyone with information can call Trooper Cameron Nasce at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.
