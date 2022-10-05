 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Police seek Upper Township cellphone thief

  • 0

'The Guardian' reports that the European parliament has voted 602-13 in favor of requiring one type of charger to be standard for various devices.

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for a man they say was caught on camera stealing a cellphone from a Verizon store last month.

The theft happened about 4:25 p.m. Sept. 18. The man entered the store off Roosevelt Boulevard and removed the device from its display before leaving without paying for it, State Police said Wednesday in a news release.

The man was seen on camera driving away in what is believed to be a Buick Encore with no front license plate. The SUV was spotted northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, State Police said.

The light-colored Black or Hispanic male is possibly in his late 20s or early 30s. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build and a neck tattoo, State Police said. He has long, dark hair worn in a ponytail or bun and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a disposable mask.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information can call Trooper Cameron Nasce at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adventurous bites: Dare to eat these hairy crawlers?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News