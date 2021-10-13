State Police seek two in Upper Deerfield dine-and-dash, hit-and-run

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police are seeking to identify two men who left a diner without paying and then hit a car last month.
About 5:30 a.m. Sept. 25, two men left the Golden Pigeon Diner on Landis Avenue without paying their bill, State Police wrote on Facebook. After leaving the restaurant, the suspects entered a silver SUV, struck a white BMW parked in the lot and fled.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium build, with dark hair. He was wearing an open long-sleeve buttoned-down shirt with a white T-shirt and necklace underneath. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium to large build, with dark hair. He was wearing a white short-sleeve buttoned-down shirt with dark vertical stripes, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call State Police at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
