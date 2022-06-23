State Police seek suspect in Cape May County car thefts

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Cape May County.https://t.co/SPBr9LA9fx pic.twitter.com/Kupexuv91R— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) June 23, 2022
State Police is seeking the public's help identifying a person who has committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Cape May County.
About 12:05 a.m. Sunday, the suspect was captured on home surveillance video attempting to break into a vehicle in Upper Township. The suspect is described as a white male last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call Trooper Varinder Singh at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
— John Russo
