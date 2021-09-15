State Police seek Salem County man in assault of minor

State Police are looking for a Salem County man in the aggravated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
Emeterio Salvez-Cruz, 30, of Pilesgrove Township, is a 5-foot-6 Hispanic man, weighing about 150 pounds, State Police said on social media. He has connections to Rio Grande; Wildwood; Bridgeton; Penns Grove, Salem County; and New Castle, Delaware.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline at 800-437-7839 or the Woodstown Station at 856-769-0775.
— John Russo
