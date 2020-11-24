State Police seek public's help to identify 2 men who allegedly store liquor from Ocean View store

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — State Police asked for the community’s help Monday to identify two men wanted for allegedly taking bottles of alcohol from a liquor store last week without paying for them.

About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, two men went inside the Seaville Tavern, 29 New Bridge Road in the Ocean View section of the township, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. They picked up two large bottles of alcohol, put them under their clothing and then left the store without paying.

They left the area in an orange station wagon and officials don’t know the plate, police said.

Officials asked anyone with information to call Troopers Antonino Polimeni or Michael Pantaleon at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698, and anonymous tips are welcome.

