State Police seek pair who stole $500 worth of food from Marmora ShopRite

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for two people they say stole about $500 worth of food from the ShopRite in the Marmora section of the township.

The two entered the store at 9:03 p.m. Feb. 23, took meat and seafood, and left without paying, State Police said.

The suspects were both wearing dark-colored jackets and black masks when they entered the ShopRite. One was wearing what appears to be a gray hoodie under their jacket.

Anyone with information can call State Police at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

