State Police seek missing man last seen in Bridgeton
State Police seek missing man last seen in Bridgeton

Johnathan Morris, 23, is considered missing and possibly in harm's way.

BRIDGETON — State Police are looking for a missing man last seen Friday in the city.

Detectives consider Johnathan Morris, 23, missing and possibly in harm's way, according to a post Saturday on Facebook.

Morris is a Black man with brown eyes, short-medium black hair that is braided, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information can call State Police Sgt. George Auge at 856-451-0101 or visit ccpo.tips.

— Selena Vazquez

