State Police are looking for a fugitive from Atlantic City wanted on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and weapons violations.
Jordan Ragland, 31, is Black, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, State Police said Thursday.
Ragland is known to have ties to New Bern, North Carolina, State Police said.
Anyone with information can contact State Police at 800-437-7839 or fugitiveinformation@njsp.org.
— Eric Conklin
