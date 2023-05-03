State Police are looking for a man they say stole more than $100 worth of scallops from Acmes in Cape May County.
The suspect entered the supermarket in the Seaville section of Upper Township on March 27, spending several minutes inside before leaving with the stolen seafood, State Police said Tuesday.
After leaving the Seaville location, the man went to another Acme in Avalon, stealing scallops from there as well, State Police said.
The man was seen leaving the store in a white or silver Ford F-150, possibly in the 2004-08 model year.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call the State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
