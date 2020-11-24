State Police seek 4 in theft of cold sore, baldness medication from Cape pharmacy

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are searching for four people who allegedly shoplifted cold sore and baldness medication in gift bags Friday from a pharmacy.
About 6:25 p.m., two men and two women went into a CVS on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Marmora section of the township, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. The group filled gift bags with Rogaine and Abreva before leaving the store without paying. They walked through the parking lot and across Route 9.
Anyone with information can call the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
***PLEASE SHARE*** State Police Seeking Public's Assistance with Identifying Four Suspects Wanted for Shoplifting...Posted by New Jersey State Police on Monday, November 23, 2020
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
