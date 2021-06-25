 Skip to main content
State Police seek 3 men in Barnegat Bay burglary
State Police seek 3 men in Barnegat Bay burglary

State Police are looking to identify burglary suspects in Ocean County.

State Police say three men allegedly burglarized a hunting club located on a remote island in the Barnegat Bay off Harvey Cedars on June 4. The men were captured on video surveillance entering the property of the Sandy Island Gun Club. The men broke a second story window to gain entry inside, caused additional damage to the property and stole several items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Leonardo Arcos at lpp7963@njsp.org or the Tuckerton Station Bureau at 609-296-3132.

— John Russo

