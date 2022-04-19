State Police search for suspects accused of robbing Upper Township Verizon store

A Catholic diocese in New Jersey has agreed to pay $87.5 million to settle claims involving clergy sex abuse with some 300 alleged victims in one of the largest cash settlements involving the Catholic church in the United States. The agreement between the Diocese of Camden, which encompasses six counties in southern New Jersey on the outskirts of Philadelphia, and plaintiffs was filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden on Tuesday. Details about what the roughly 300 victims alleged happened to them were not included in the proposed settlement, according to an attorney for some 70 of the victims.