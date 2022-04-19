 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police search for suspects accused of robbing Upper Township Verizon store

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for two men accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a Verizon store late last Thursday.

The men entered the store before 7 p.m., grabbed the device and ran from the store without paying for it, State Police said.

One suspect was described as a white man with a medium build who was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. The other was described as a Hispanic man with a tattoo on his neck who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Adidas sneakers, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects can call State Police at the Woodbine barracks at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

