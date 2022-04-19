State Police search for suspects accused of robbing Upper Township Verizon store

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for two men accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a Verizon store late last Thursday.
The men entered the store before 7 p.m., grabbed the device and ran from the store without paying for it, State Police said.
One suspect was described as a white man with a medium build who was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. The other was described as a Hispanic man with a tattoo on his neck who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Adidas sneakers, police said.
Anyone who can identify the suspects can call State Police at the Woodbine barracks at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
