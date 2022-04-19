State Police search for suspects accused of robbing Cape May County Verizon store

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police say they need the public's help to find two men accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a Version store in the township late last Thursday.

The men entered the store minutes before 7 p.m. They grabbed the device and ran out of the store without paying for it, police said.

One suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. The other is described as a Hispanic man, with a tattoo on his neck, who was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Adidas sneakers, police said.

Anyone able to identify the suspects or knows more about the robbery is asked to contact State Police's Woodbine barracks, at 609-861-5698. State Police say anonymous tips are welcome.

Contact Eric Conklin:

