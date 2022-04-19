State Police search for suspects accused of robbing Cape May County Verizon store

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police say they need the public's help to find two men accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a Version store in the township late last Thursday.
The men entered the store minutes before 7 p.m. They grabbed the device and ran out of the store without paying for it, police said.
One suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. The other is described as a Hispanic man, with a tattoo on his neck, who was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Adidas sneakers, police said.
Anyone able to identify the suspects or knows more about the robbery is asked to contact State Police's Woodbine barracks, at 609-861-5698. State Police say anonymous tips are welcome.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.