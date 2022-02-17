State Police search for Cape grocery thieves

State Police are looking for eight suspects accused of shoplifting from Cape May County Acme stores.
Both incidents happened during the evening Feb. 1, State Police said on Facebook.
At 6:26 p.m., four men and four women entered the Seaville Acme in Upper Township and stole more than $1,000 worth of groceries, State Police said.
The same suspects at 7:15 p.m. entered one of two Ocean City Acmes and stole groceries from there worth more than $400, State Police said.
Acme has locations on West and Simpson avenues in Ocean City. State Police did not say from which store the suspects stole groceries.
The suspects fled in a white Mazda 3 and a gold Saturn sedan, both of which have unknown license plates, State Police said.
Anyone with any information can call State Police at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
