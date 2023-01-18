 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police say 2 men stole cameras from Buena Vista Tractor Supply

Buena Vista Tractor Supply

Michael Baker, 43, of Buena Vista Township, and Thomas Sellecchia, 45, of Williamstown, are accused of stealing cameras from the Buena Vista Township Tractor Supply.

 New Jersey State Police, provided

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — State Police have arrested two men they say stole from a township Tractor Supply store last month.

Michael Baker, 43, of Buena Vista, and Thomas Sellecchia, 45, of Williamstown, were charged with shoplifting, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Wednesday.

Baker was arrested at his home, and Sellecchia was taken into custody at the State Police barracks in Buena Vista, Curry said. 

State Police said the men stole three Browning Trail cameras from the store Dec. 19.

About 9 p.m. that day, two men entered the store, grabbed the cameras from a shelf, left with them out a side door, then threw them over a chain-link fence. Both men then exited the store through the main entrance to retrieve the cameras before fleeing in a white pickup truck, State Police said. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

