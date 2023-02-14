State Police are trying to identify an aggravated assault suspect based on a sketch.
A white man, believed to be in his 30s, pressed a black semi-automatic handgun with a dark brown grip against a juvenile's head during an encounter Saturday in Lawrence Township, State Police said Tuesday.
An approaching vehicle scared off the suspect, who fled east on foot toward Iron Bridge Road, State Police said.
The man reportedly has a red beard and was wearing a dark hooded jacket, State Police said.
A sketch by the State Police Forensics Imaging Unit was released Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information can call the State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. Tips can be provided anonymously.
— Eric Conklin
