State Police release sketch of 'person of interest' in Upper Township hit-run

010123-pac-nws-upperhitrun.jpg

State Police on Friday released a sketch of a man they say is "a person of interest" in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

 State Police, provided

More than 1,500 crashes caught on camera as winter storm sweeps through Minnesota

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police on Friday released a sketch of a man they say is "a person of interest" in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

At 6:28 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle was traveling north on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane when it struck the pedestrian, State Police previously said.

State Police did not identify the pedestrian.

Witnesses told State Police they saw a silver or gray SUV with one or two “OC” bumper stickers leaving the scene.

The man driving it was said to be white and in his 50s, with short gray/brown, balding hair and glasses, State Police said. He additionally was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 220-250 pounds.

Anyone with additional information can call State Police at 609-861-5698 or 609-561-1800, ext. 3252.

