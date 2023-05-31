Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — State Police on Wednesday released a sketch of a man who tried abducting a child Saturday from a Cumberland County Wawa.

The 7-year-old boy encountered the man inside the restroom of the Wawa at 3904 Route 47 in the Dorchester section of the township about 12:20 p.m., State Police said in a news release.

The man was described as an “older white male” with combed-back gray hair, blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy T-shirt.

Also released Wednesday was footage showing the man’s alleged vehicle, believed to be a white Toyota 4-Runner, speeding away from the store.

Video released of the vehicle shows it passing a Conoco gas station.

State Police said the man grabbed the boy’s arm when the child declined his offer of candy. The boy broke free from the man’s grasp, running to his mother, who was in the women’s restroom.

The man fled the store before he could be located by the boy’s family, State Police said.

Witnesses or anyone who believes they recognize the man or the vehicle can call State Police at 856-785-0036. Tipsters can remain anonymous.