 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Police investigating road-rage shooting on Route 55 in Vineland
0 comments
top story

State Police investigating road-rage shooting on Route 55 in Vineland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cumberland breaking carousel

VINELAND — State Police are investigating a road-rage fueled shooting on Route 55.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, troopers responded to the highway near milepost 35 for a report of a shooting. The victim alleged his vehicle was struck by gunfire as he was approaching Exit 35, State Police wrote on Facebook.

At 12:56 a.m., following a road-rage incident that lasted several miles, the driver of an unidentified white SUV fired two shots at the victim’s Ford F-150, striking it twice, State Police said. The driver, a light-skinned man, and a white female passenger continued traveling south and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call State Police at 856-785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News