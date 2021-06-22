State Police investigating road-rage shooting on Route 55 in Vineland

VINELAND — State Police are investigating a road-rage fueled shooting on Route 55.
On Sunday, troopers responded to the highway near milepost 35 for a report of a shooting. The victim alleged his vehicle was struck by gunfire as he was approaching Exit 35, State Police wrote on Facebook.
At 12:56 a.m., following a road-rage incident that lasted several miles, the driver of an unidentified white SUV fired two shots at the victim’s Ford F-150, striking it twice, State Police said. The driver, a light-skinned man, and a white female passenger continued traveling south and fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call State Police at 856-785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome.
