State police investigating dirt bike thefts

A pair of dirt bike thefts have State Police calling on the public to help them track down those suspected of taking them.

Last week, State Police began investigating a pair of incidents in both Cumberland and Cape May counties. A surveillance video of at least one of the incidents was posted to the State Police Facebook page.

The first happened around 3 a.m. May 30 in Maurice River Township. A duo broke into a locked shed and stole two dirt bikes from inside.

The suspects are believed to be two men, one with a medium build, a short, dark beard and mustache, and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, and the other who was wearing a light-colored hoodie and black mask, State Police said.

On Friday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a pair of suspects entered a garage in Dennis Township and again stole two dirt bikes. Both suspects in that case are described as men with medium builds, wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt, a light colored T-shirt, and black masks, police said.

One man has an identifiable tattoo on his right wrist, State Police said.

Police did not say if the stolen sets of bikes have been located or returned to their owners.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the State Police Port Norris Station Criminal Investigation Office, at 856-785-0036, or New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station Criminal Investigation Office, at 609-861-5698. Tips can be anonymous, State Police said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.