State Police employee from Bridgeton dies in Route 206 crash

A State Police employee from Bridgeton died Friday morning in a crash on Route 206 in Burlington County, State Police said.
Daryl "Skip" Akers, 62, was on his way to work when his Jeep Liberty SUV was struck by a GMC Silverado pickup at 6:13 a.m. in Southampton, State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Silverado driver also was injured and was flown to a hospital, State Police said.
State Police confirmed later Friday that Akers was a senior public safety telecommunicator with the agency.
"During his 19 years, Daryl served as a coach to many new Public Safety Telecommunicators," State Police wrote on Facebook. "Daryl was a training instructor, CPR instructor and assisted in the PST’s certifications."
Akers is survived by his wife, son, daughter and three grandsons, State Police said.
