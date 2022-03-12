 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police employee from Bridgeton dies in Route 206 crash

A State Police employee from Bridgeton died Friday morning in a crash on Route 206 in Burlington County, State Police said.

Daryl "Skip" Akers, 62, was on his way to work when his Jeep Liberty SUV was struck by a GMC Silverado pickup at 6:13 a.m. in Southampton, State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Silverado driver also was injured and was flown to a hospital, State Police said.

State Police confirmed later Friday that Akers was a senior public safety telecommunicator with the agency.

"During his 19 years, Daryl served as a coach to many new Public Safety Telecommunicators," State Police wrote on Facebook. "Daryl was a training instructor, CPR instructor and assisted in the PST’s certifications."

Akers is survived by his wife, son, daughter and three grandsons, State Police said.

Daryl 'Skip' Akers

Akers

 State Police, provided
