State Police arrest suspect in fatal Upper Township hit-and-run

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police say they've arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week.
The suspect's identity was not released Tuesday morning. State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Ocean View, was fatally struck by a car traveling north on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane at 6:28 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses told State Police they saw a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, leaving the scene.
State Police released a sketch of their suspect after initially saying they were looking for a white man in his 50s with short gray/brown, balding hair and glasses. He additionally was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220-250 pounds.
