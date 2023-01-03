 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police arrest suspect in fatal Upper Township hit-and-run

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police say they've arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week. 

The suspect's identity was not released Tuesday morning. State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Ocean View, was fatally struck by a car traveling north on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane at 6:28 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told State Police they saw a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, leaving the scene. 

State Police released a sketch of their suspect after initially saying they were looking for a white man in his 50s with short gray/brown, balding hair and glasses. He additionally was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220-250 pounds.

010123-pac-nws-upperhitrun.jpg

Police sketch

 State Police, provided

