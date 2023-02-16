State Police arrested a Cumberland County man accused of holding a juvenile at gunpoint.
Dylan Berner, 31, of the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township, is charged with aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and terroristic threats.
Berner is being held at the Cumberland County jail.
State Police on Tuesday were looking for a man, believed to be in his 30s, who pressed a black semi-automatic handgun, with a dark-brown grip, against a juvenile's head during an encounter Saturday.
An approaching vehicle scared off the suspect, who fled on foot heading east toward Iron Bridge Road, State Police said.
A sketch of the suspect, made by the State Police Forensics Imaging Unit, was released Tuesday morning.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.